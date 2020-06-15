Wade Barrett Reveals That He Turned Down WWE Offer For Nexus Reunion

Former WWE star Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) revealed that he turned down an offer from WWE to be part of a Nexus reunion, in an interview with WrestlingInc.com:

“I was called in January or February by the Talent Relations team in WWE about something they wanted to do during WrestleMania to coincide with the 10th anniversary of NEXUS.

I actually turned it down as I didn’t like the offer or the plan. I saw Darren just after that and he said he was gonna go and do something with them. But I wasn’t going to be involved in whatever it was.”

“In all honestly, if it had been something more significant, I would have paid it more attention. But it was something, to me, that I wasn’t interested in doing. There was no benefit at all, for me, in doing it and I wasn’t excited about it, so I turned the offer down.”

Bennett also commented on shows with no fans:

“I’ve tuned in very briefly. To be honest with you, I’ve struggled with the lack of fans there. I think they’re an integral part of pro wrestling. Even sports like soccer – they’re bringing it back without the fans – and I think that’s gonna hurt soccer somewhat. But you still have a goal of winning and losing in soccer which is paramount. In wrestling, the story is really the reaction of the fans and if that’s not there, then it’s really difficult,” stated Bennett.

“Knowing what we know about how pro wrestling works, I think it’s very difficult to get too involved without having that emotional pull of the fans. So, I’m not a fan of them not being there. I’m not criticizing companies who do that as I understand the financial obligations so they keep their money coming in. But in terms of a product I would watch, I’m checked out.”