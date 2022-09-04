Wade Barrett Reveals What Has Impressed Him About WWE NXT’s Carmelo Hayes

Wade Barrett recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT color commentator discussed what has impressed him about Carmelo Hayes and why he thinks he’d enjoy a match with him.

Barrett said:

“I’d say someone who’s really caught my eye though is Carmelo Hayes. He’s the North American Champion down here. A lot of talk about bangers these days in terms of matches; he’s [the] ‘NXT’ guaranteed banger kind of guy.”

“I always had a good time when I was in the ring with some of the smaller, faster-moving, high-flying guys that could add that element of physical excitement that maybe I was a bit restricted in because of my own size. … I think that Carmelo Hayes exemplifies that. I think that he’d be a lot of fun to get in the ring with.”

Hayes will defend his North American Title against Ricochet at Sunday’s Worlds Collide event.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: