Wade Barrett Reveals Which WWE Star Could Tempt Him Into Making An In-Ring Return

Wade Barrett is satisfied with his current position as the color commentator for WWE SmackDown. He isn’t ruling out a return to the squared circle, though, and even has a WWE superstar in mind who might tempt him.

Barrett, who competed for WWE from 2006 to 2016, was the NXT TV series’ first season’s champion, the man in charge of The Nexus, and a five-time Intercontinental Champion. His last match was on WWE Raw on April 4, 2016.

Our good friends at the Daily Star asked Barrett about a potential return to the ring. He named US Champion Austin Theory as the man who could bring him back.

He praised Theory, saying that he currently has the highest potential among the young WWE stars and has the potential to be a major star for the next 20 years. He praised him for his charisma on the mic and skill in the ring.

“That’s the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I’d step in the ring with.”

Barrett stated that Theory is a deplorable and easily despised character on the show. He said that because he had behaved similarly while in the Nexus, he could identify with the criticism the Theory receives from fans. Barrett believes Theory will continue to advance toward the main event scene.

“There are so many youngsters coming through right now that I’ve been really impressed with. I’m going to cherry-pick one that I worked with a bit in NXT. He’s young, up and coming, and I think he’s got a huge future, and that’s Austin Theory.”

Barrett also stated that he is not ruling out an in-ring return in the future, even if it is not against Theory.

“I’m not ruling it out – maybe one day it will happen. I’d be surprised if I ever got to a point where I wanted to do it full-time like a Sheamus or a Drew is still doing it. But on a part-time basis or a spot match, if the storyline made sense, it’s not something I’d rule out. In terms of my future within the industry, I 100% see it in commentary. I am probably having more fun now in my current role than I ever have in any point in my career.”