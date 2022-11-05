Wade Barrett Says Arianna Grace Asked Him To Use “Wasteland,” Praises Her For Improving It

The last time Wade Barrett participated in a WWE match was in 2016. He has, however, made his mark in the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT star Arianna Grace has started using a variation of the Wasteland finisher on WWE TV, which was his finisher in the ring.

Barrett commended Grace for her version of the finisher in an interview with Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast:

“Arianna Grace, who is in NXT, she’s unfortunately just gone in for surgery and has picked up an injury, hopefully, she’ll be back soon. She started doing her version of the Wasteland and, first of all, she came to me and said, ‘Would you mind if I use this move? I like the way you do it.’ I said, ‘Of course.’ How cool is that, that she came up to me and asked me?

“Here’s what I don’t like, she actually does it better than I did. She figured out a way of doing it where she goes down with it, it looks even better than how I did it.

“So, maybe if I could go back in time, I’d try to do Arianna Grace’s version rather than my own version. As much as I hate to admit it, the youngster has improved on my way of doing it.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for quotes)