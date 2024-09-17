Wade Barrett Says Drew McIntyre Has Grown To Be One Of The Best Talkers In WWE

WWE RAW commentator Wade Barrett spoke with AceOdds.com on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how Drew McIntyre has represented the U.K. in the company.

Barrett said, “I think Drew has been fantastic. I think he’s one of those guys who can do it all. He can be the big hero as we saw in Glasgow and the whole city or whole country is going nuts for him. He can be the most vile human being imaginable, which is what we saw a few days later in Chicago at CM Punk’s home. He really is fantastic in the ring. He looks great. He’s a complete pro when it comes to representing WWE in the media and then on the mic, I think in the last 12 months, Drew has hit a whole new level on the mic where he’s potentially the number one guy in the entire industry when it comes to talking.”

On how promos were McIntyre’s weak point in the past, but he has grown to be one of the best talkers in the company.

Barrett said, “I would say historically that was Drew’s biggest weak point, especially when we first moved over to the US. He wasn’t confident on the mic. He had a lot of difficulties with his accent. People couldn’t understand him. I was having to translate for Drew when we’d be going into restaurants and things like that but his growth in all areas has been massive. I think he’s the perfect guy to have become the first-ever British WWE World Champion. I think they knocked it out of the park with that guy and he’s going to keep on getting better and delivering over the next few years.”