Wade Barrett Happy For Drew McIntyre Becoming The First British WWE World Champion

During a recent exclusive interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Wade Barrett gave his take about Drew McIntyre becoming the first WWE British World Champion when he won the WWE Title.

Here is what he had to say:

“Just to be clear, I’ve known Drew since I think 2005. I used to wrestle together with him in the UK. We both got hired by WWE on the same day. We still lived together in developmental. To this day, we’re very good friends. I congratulated him when he won the championship. We speak regularly. And yeah, still very tight with him. So, I’m thrilled for him, but let’s be honest, Drew McIntyre knows I would kick his ass. If I ever got came back into a ring with him, I would kick his ass, and he knows that. It’s that simple.”