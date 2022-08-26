Wade Barrett Signs 2-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Wade Barrett has signed a new contract with WWE and will remain with the company for the foreseeable future.
During a new interview with BT Sport, the NXT commentator revealed that he signed a new contract with WWE after his previous two-year deal expired.
“I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract. (My) contract was up. It’s been two years. I think August 2020 is when I came back and, last week, agreed to a new deal. Very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing my role in NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”
Barrett debuted as a wrestler in WWE in 2006 and quickly became a household name. He became the leader of The Nexus after winning the first season of the NXT TV series. He later formed The Corre, a short-lived group, before changing his name to Bad News Barrett. He has won the Intercontinental Championship a total of five times. Barrett left the company in 2016, and returned in 2020.
TWO MORE YEARS OF @StuBennett
"Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in #WWENXT" pic.twitter.com/bLOO4u7Ftu
