Wade Barrett: “The Corre Had No Leader; It Was Made Up Of Four Equals”

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE commentator Wade Barrett took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that his previous group, The Corre, never had a leader. This is a response to a happy birthday post from the company, which said he led the group.

Barrett said, “FALSE. The Corre had no leader; it was made up of four equals. (all equally crap if we’re being honest)”

You can check out Barrett’s post below.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR