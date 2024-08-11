Wade Barrett: “The Corre Had No Leader; It Was Made Up Of Four Equals”

WWE commentator Wade Barrett took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that his previous group, The Corre, never had a leader. This is a response to a happy birthday post from the company, which said he led the group.
Barrett said, “FALSE. The Corre had no leader; it was made up of four equals. (all equally crap if we’re being honest)”
You can check out Barrett’s post below.
FALSE. The Corre had no leader; it was made up of four equals.
(all equally crap if we’re being honest) https://t.co/34rABpkRNh
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 10, 2024