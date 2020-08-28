Wade Barrett Tweets On His NXT Commentary Debut This Week

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for supporting his return to the company on this week’s WWE NXT episode.

“Thank you for all of the nice messages about my return to @WWENXT. Crazy couple of days, but I enjoyed it so much, I’ll be back for #NXTSuperTuesday next week! Shout out to @VicJosephWWE, @TheBethPhoenix and @TomPhillipsWWE for taking it easy on the new kid [fisted hand emoji],” Barrett wrote.

As noted, Barrett did guest commentary this week with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who called the show from her home once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrett revealed that he will be back again next week for the NXT Super Tuesday episode.

Joseph also tweeted about working with Barrett after the show.

“What a pleasure it was working with @StuBennett on @WWENXT last night! See you all NEXT TUESDAY for an unprecedented #NXTChampionship match – a 4 Way 60 minute #IronManMatch! #NXTSuperTuesday,” Joseph wrote.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has future plans for the former leader of The Nexus, but he has been added to the official NXT roster page. His bio notes, “Then, after being away from WWE for several years, Barrett reemerged as a color analyst on the Aug. 26, 2020 edition of NXT! As someone who clearly loves the sound of his own voice, Barrett should fit right in on the black-and-gold brand.”

Thank you for all of the nice messages about my return to @WWENXT. Crazy couple of days, but I enjoyed it so much, I’ll be back for #NXTSuperTuesday next week! Shout out to @VicJosephWWE, @TheBethPhoenix and @TomPhillipsWWE for taking it easy on the new kid 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ku9cRm5yo9 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020