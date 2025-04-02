WaleMania 10 Presented By Netflix Set For WWE WrestleMania 41 Week

Strong Black Lead recently announced that Hip-hop star Wale will hold the 10th iteration of his annual WrestleMania weekend, dubbed “WaleMania,” on Thursday, April 17, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be presented by Netflix.

The announcement reads, “Netflix presents WaleMania X, taking place April 17th at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The biggest wrestling party of the weekend will have special guest appearances, the Masked Man Live Show, and a performance by Grammy-nominated MC, Wale.”

Wale took to his Twitter (X) to re-post the announcement and write the caption, “Viva Las Vegas 4/17 #WaleMania10.”

This is not an announcement that the event will be streaming on Netflix, and there is no word on whether that will be the case now.