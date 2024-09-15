Walker Stewart To Do English Play-By-Play Commentary For STARDOM

Wrestling broadcaster Walker Stewart took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he will be doing English play-by-play commentary for STARDOM, starting with the upcoming Golden Fight 2024 event on Saturday, October 5 in Nagoya, Japan.

Stewart also revealed that the English broadcast commentary for STARDOM will be limited to select PPV events throughout the year such as the Historic X-Over II and Dream Queendom events.

Stewart wrote, “It feels good to tell the world that I will be serving as the new English play-by-play commentator for @we_are_stardom, starting with our October event in Nagoya! Shoot for the moon, land amongst the star(dom)!Please join us live on PPV for #STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight!✨ As it currently stands, English is limited to select PPVs only throughout the year, with confirmation already for Historic X-Over II and Dream Queendom on 12/29! Metrics will be tracked, and more fan engagement/legit PPV buys = more English coverage. Fired up for all of this!”

You can check out Stewart’s posts below.

It feels good to tell the world that I will be serving as the new English play-by-play commentator for @we_are_stardom, starting with our October event in Nagoya! Shoot for the moon, land amongst the star(dom)! Please join us live on PPV for #STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight!✨ pic.twitter.com/ahrR7Xc4MB — Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) September 14, 2024