WALTER Set To Leave The WWE NXT UK Brand

During the January 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT UK, it was announced that WALTER will be leaving the brand. On next week’s show, WALTER will have his “last stand” in a match against Nathan Frazer.

WALTER, who is the longest-reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion in history, appeared on the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT 2.0 and the belief is that he will be competing in the United States on a regular basis moving forward. It was recently reported that WALTER is expected to have an increased presence on WWE television.