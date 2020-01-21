Walter Speaks Out About His Role At WWE Survivor Series

In an interview with metro.co.uk, NXT UK champion Walter talked about his role in the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series:

“I wasn’t invested in that. I didn’t care. I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don’t care about all those people being angry each other.

It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring. That’s when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. “There’s 15 of you, you’ve got to do something.

It’s not my world. Any match where I know it’s gonna be exciting and good competition, I’m excited. I love to be in the ring.”