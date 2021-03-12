Walter Statement To Air On Next Week’s NXT UK

NXT UK Champion WALTER is scheduled to make a statement during next Thursday’s NXT UK episode.

It was announced that WALTER has requested time to make statement on next week’s show. This will be his first appearance since retaining his title over Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid on the January 14 episode. Before that his last match was the win over Ilja Dragunov on the October 29, 2020 NXT UK episode.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for WALTER, but Tommaso Ciampa teased a possible match with the Imperium leader during this week’s NXT episode when he told Timothy Thatcher that he was not interested in joining Imperium for their Takeover. Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have made it known that they are taking NXT over, and they want Thatcher to join them, adding that he can bring Ciampa with him if he wants. Ciampa and Thatcher vs. Barthel and Aichner has been announced for next Wednesday’s show.

WALTER has held the NXT UK Title for more than 707 days now, since capturing it from Pete Dunne on April 5, 2019 at the NXT “Takeover: New York” event.