Wardlow Comments on the Backstage Vibe in AEW and Says “We’re on the Right Track Now”

AEW star Wardlow recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Wardlow commented on the vibe in AEW and talent stepping up in recent weeks:

“It’s more important now more than ever. It was already necessary for me to turn it up, but where we are in the current state of AEW, it is even that much more important to amp it the fuck up. That’s just what it is. It’s time for everybody to step it up. Everybody that is talking about not having an opportunity, here is your opportunity. Here is everyone’s chance to step it up. It’s time to get back to the day one vibe. When it started, we were a family and we survived COVID like a family. We saw each other more than we saw our families. We’re most definitely getting back, literally just this past week, it really felt like that strong bond again. We’re on the right track now, it’s great.”

Wardlow also addressed his promo from September 7th 2022:

“I didn’t call out the locker room, I called out the business. That wasn’t a promo, it’s very real. It’s more real than anybody can even fathom. The line between who you see on TV and who is in real life can be very blurry at times. It’s very real. I see that stuff and I know things…when you go from literally one of the best feuds in pro wrestling in many many years, anything you do after that is going to be difficult to follow up with. Do I feel like maybe I dropped the ball a bit? Maybe. I feel like I owe it to the fans and I owe it to myself to turn it up and it’s time for me to challenge next level people. What is next for Wardlow? It really comes down to, who is going to step up. I just called everyone out, who is going to step up? Who are the next level guys that are going to step up? The door is wide open.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



