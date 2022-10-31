Wardlow on His Segment With MJF, Advice for Wrestlers, His Status as a Sex Symbol

Wardlow, the AEW TNT Champion, recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Here are the highlights:

* Wardlow admitted that he wasn’t exactly in a good mood going into the MJF whipping segment (where he took 10 lashes from MJF back in May), but the crowd helped him get through it. He said his smile was genuine because adrenaline helped him get through it as well.

* He advised wrestlers to dress nicely as they enter the business. Wardlow advised people who couldn’t afford expensive clothes to make do with what they had and try to make a good impression.

* Wardlow discussed his status as a sex symbol, saying that increasing AEW’s female viewership was a realistic goal. He’s open to expanding into the entertainment industry and admits to being a sexual being, which he embraces. Wardlow enjoys being referred to as “War Daddy.”