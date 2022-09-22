Wardlow Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Taping

On Friday’s special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Wardlow and Samoa Joe will compete against Tony Neese and Josh Woods in a tag team match.

The episode was taped immediately following the Dynamite: Grand Slam event that took place on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Wardlow may have suffered an injury while competing. Meltzer discussed the possibility of Wardlow’s injury.

“Wardlow may have…did you hear anything about Wardlow being hurt? Wardlow appeared to be hurt. I don’t know how serious. He appeared to have a leg injury, but he did come back.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)