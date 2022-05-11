Wardlow Says He’s Been Watching WWE To Keep Up With Cody Rhodes

AEW star Wardlow talked about his popularity with fans in AEW, during an appearance on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover podcast:

“I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now.”

Wardlow also commented on Cody Rhodes making a return to WWE:

“I mean, I’ll be honest, you know, I mentioned Cody [Rhodes], I feel like him going there [WWE] has been the reason I’ve kind of, you know, watched a little bit, because I got into the business late. I really don’t have that many friends. I don’t have many friends in general, by choice. But I really don’t know that many people over in WWE, so I don’t — there’s nobody I watch on WWE that I’d know personally other than Cody. So him going back has caused me to watch a few things just to see what he’s doing over there.”



(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)