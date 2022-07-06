Wardlow Says MJF’s “Behavior Inside of the Business and Outside of the Business Is Unacceptable”

Wardlow made the following comments about MJF on the podcast Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t even give this subject the time of day, and I really don’t care to, but I do understand — people gotta understand, we were together for three years. He was the first three years of my career, he was a big part of my career. So if anybody is allowed to touch on this subject, it probably is me. I’ll just say this, he’s not a good person. He really is a piece of shit. It was not enjoyable working with him. He put me through more stress than anything and his behavior inside of the business and outside of the business is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

MJF has not appeared on AEW television since the June 1st 2022 edition of Dynamite.



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)