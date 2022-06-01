Wardlow Says People In AEW Are Missing Cody Rhodes, Calls Rhodes A Father Figure

AEW’s Wardlow recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about how WWE’s Cody Rhodes influenced his career and helped him get started in AEW before Rhodes left the company earlier this year.

“You know, Cody is going to be mentioned. I’m going to be mentioning Cody until the day I die,” Wardlow said. “And that’s just what it is. We’re married, whether we like it or not, simply for the fact that he was a very big part of me getting my foot in the door and obviously that first match, you know, that was all him, you know, he brought me in and he said, I’ll work with you. I’ll just I’ll never be able to thank him enough, you know.”

Wardlow continued, referring to Rhodes as a father figure. He also stated that Rhodes’ presence is missed by those in AEW and that he will continue to seek advice from Rhodes.

“And then behind the scenes, he was very much somebody I was extremely comfortable going to when it comes to real life stuff and real life advice and career advice,” Wardlow said. “Cody was somebody, you know, kind of like a father figure and, you know, his presence is missed by myself backstage and probably a few others. Honestly, he’s somebody I’m still going to call when I need advice. You know, he’s just that guy. You know, I don’t trust many people, but I do trust him.”

You can watch the interview below: