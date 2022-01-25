Wardlow Speaks Out On Not Getting Signed By WWE, Being Small In High School

Wardlow made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics including and more. Here are the highlights:

“I aced the try-out with flying colors and they didn’t want me. For the first time in my life, I went, ‘Oh well, maybe this isn’t going to happen.’ But fortunately I stuck with it, and I was determined to make it happen. I thank God everyday that AEW came about. But yeah, being denied was a unique experience and a unique feeling, but it put me where I needed to be, so I’m happy for it.”

“As a freshman, I was lucky if I was 5 foot 2. As a freshman, I was 5 foot 4 at the most, but that was pushing it. I still had that pre-puberty chubbiness going on. Everybody was blowing up except for me, and that was frustrating. Fortunately at the time, I was a huge Jeff Hardy fan, so in my head, I was going to be the little guy. I just started practicing flips and corkscrews. I was on a trampoline every day of my life after school perfecting moonsaults, swantons, everything. Then of course, I perfect all of these acrobatic moves, and I blow up after my senior year. But your body doesn’t forget that stuff, so you see me bust out an occasional swanton even today.”