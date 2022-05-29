Wardlow Speaks Out on the Impact CM Punk Has Had on His Career

Wardlow appeared on One on One with Jon Alba to talk about a variety of topics, including his career and CM Punk. Here are some of the highlights:

Liking the chase rather than the endgame:

“I love the chase. So many people are so focused on the end goal that they don’t necessarily understand or comprehend what it takes to get there. I focus on how to get there,” he said.

“The end goal is much less satisfying than the chase. The real thrill, the real fulfillment is that chase and the time, the work, and the effort that’s put into that end goal.”

“I swear to God, there’s not a single person on this earth that has worked harder than me, and that has been through more hell, then I have to get where I am today.”

CM Punk helping him in AEW:

“I can honestly say Punk has been somebody that has helped me tremendously. Punk has a beautiful mind for this business. He has given me ideas or altered ideas that have helped get me to where I am, and he’s going to continue to help me blast off to the moon.”

“He has an incredible mind and I’m always learning from him.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)