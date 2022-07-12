Wardlow to Defend TNT Title at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1, Updated Card

On the Fyter Fest Night 1 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS this Wednesday, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will make his first title defense.

Orange Cassidy has responded to Wardlow’s Open Challenge for the title, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who made the announcement on Twitter.

“In 2022 Wardlow’s won the #FaceOfTheRevolution, became #AllElite at #DoubleOrNothing, + became TNT Champion last week! Now @RealWardlow’s issued an open challenge for #AEWDynamite & his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins. TNT Championship Wardlow vs @orangecassidy,” Khan wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “This will be the first one-on-one match @RealWardlow vs @orangecassidy, their only prior encounter was the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match in which Wardlow won + Orange Cassidy was injured badly & then shelved for 3 months! #AEWDynamite Wednesday Night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!”

This will be the first one-on-one match @RealWardlow vs @orangecassidy,

their only prior encounter was the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match in which Wardlow won + Orange Cassidy was injured badly & then shelved for 3 months!#AEWDynamite Wednesday Night

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! https://t.co/Mel3TwcMyF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2022

Late in June, Cassidy made a comeback to ring action following a three-month absence. He lost to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he’s won his only two standard AEW singles matches since returning – the June 29 Dynamite win over Ethan Page, and the Rampage main event win over Tony Nese last week. This will be Wardlow’s first match following his victory over Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title in a Street Fight last Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Here is the updated line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1: July 13 From Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2: July 20 From Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.