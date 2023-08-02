Wardlow Touts Squashing MJF, Says Politics Will Keep Him From AEW Title

MJF is better than you, and you know it, but Wardlow is better than him, and he knows it.

“Mr. Mayhem” recently spoke about being the one guy in AEW who can tout “squashing” the current AEW World Champion in a match.

When talking with DAE on Demand, the former TNT Champion spoke about how he probably won’t ever hold the AEW World Championship because of who is holding it right now.

“You would think so, but apparently, there are a lot of whining crybabies that are ahead of me,” he said. “Let’s face the facts, as long as MJF has the title, I’ll probably never be in the picture as long as he has anything to do with it. He knows, as everyone knows, I murdered him when we wrestled.”

Wardlow continues, “I am the one guy in the company that has beat our champion. Not only beat our champion, but squashed our champion. There is another guy running around calling him the champion and I’m pretty sure I beat the brakes off him as well. As long as MJF is at the top, he’s going to do everything he can to keep me at the bottom.

