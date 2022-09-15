Wardlow Wants To Make Wrestling “Cool Again”

AEW star Wardlow recently appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his desire to get a movie role so he can be a mainstream star and make wrestling cool again:

“That’s something I’ve really thought about recently is like something to pitch to Tony. Rather than pitching, ‘Hey, I have this wrestling idea’, but rather, ‘Would it be beneficial for me to get like a movie or a TV role?’ I want AEW to be successful, so if I am able to do a movie role, which would just be another dream come true for me, it can be also beneficial to this company and get a whole new set of eyes on us.”

“I said this from day one. One of my main goals in pro wrestling was to make wrestling cool again, or to be one of the people that helped make wrestling cool again. Growing up, everybody was talking about pro wrestling. Adults were coming over. We were having full blown pay-per-view parties. Kids at school we’re talking about it. Teachers we’re talking about it. Pro wrestling was cool. It was part of the mainstream media. I want to get back to that. I want kids to think it’s cool again and to know it’s cool. I want kids to be talking about it at school. I want kids to be inspired by me. I want wrestling to be the Rock Star show it once was and I truly believe that if I could go and it pull some some other people from different audiences to us, I truly feel I’m capable of doing that. I truly feel like I am the guy to do it. So yeah, maybe that’s the conversation I need to have with Tony.”