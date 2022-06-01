Wardlow’s Match for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Revealed, Updated Line-up

Wardlow vs. JD Drake has been confirmed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS following the Double Or Nothing event.

Wardlow is coming off a strong win over MJF in Sunday’s Double Or Nothing opening. AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced the Wardlow vs. Drake bout on Twitter this afternoon.

“Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut! In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Tonight!,” Khan wrote.

Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut!

In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tonight! pic.twitter.com/voqFy0wZTC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

Here is the updated Dynamite line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak

* AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn

* Wardlow vs. JD Drake