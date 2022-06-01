Wardlow’s Theme Music Finalized, His First Post-AEW Double Or Nothing Comments

Wardlow’s significant push in AEW storylines is expected to continue now that he’s free of MJF and signed to AEW. On Sunday, Mr. Mayhem destroyed MJF in the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view opener, forcing him to exit on a stretcher.

Wardlow is rumored to be getting new theme music in the near future. The theme music has been finalized, according to Fightful Select, but there is no word on when it will be released. The new theme was rumored to be premiered on tonight’s Dynamite from Los Angeles, but this has yet to be confirmed.

For those who missed it, Wardlow made his first public comments since defeating MJF at Double Or Nothing on Twitter this week. He thanked the audience, the company, and Tony Khan.

“Thank you Las Vegas. Thank you @AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan. And most importantly thank you to the fans [folded hands emoji] Time to work #LFG,” he wrote.

Thank you Las Vegas. Thank you @AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan. And most importantly thank you to the fans🙏🏽 Time to work #LFG https://t.co/UqP9ZZ1ABf — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) May 31, 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wardlow will face JD Drake on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.