Warner Bros. Discovery Believed To Have Interest In WWE Programming

The SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast featured an interview with James Andrew Miller, an author, reporter, and podcast host. Miller was also executive vice president of original programming for USA Network and previously worked for The Washington Post.

Miller discussed his first WrestleMania experience and mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery had expressed interest in producing WWE content.

Regarding WBD’s interest in WWE, Miller replied, “I think so.” He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised, despite the fact that money is such an issue for them, I wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn’t like a slice of that WWE pie.”

He continued by speculating that WBD might move Raw off of Mondays so as not to clash with other sporting events. Traina brought up the fact that WBD already broadcasts AEW, and he enquired as to whether they would like to add WWE to their current AEW programming or whether WWE would take the place of AEW.

Miller said, “I don’t know but I know there are people at Warner Bros. who are interested [in WWE].”

In the upcoming months, negotiations for a new TV deal will begin between WWE and AEW. All indications point to WBD being satisfied with AEW, and there have been numerous rumors suggesting that WBD will add another 2-hour AEW show on Saturday nights. There is no indication that WBD and WWE have talked.

