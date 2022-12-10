Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Ties With Network Executive Who Was Praised by Tony Khan

Variety.com reported on Friday that Warner Bros. Discovery has cut ties with a number of executives, including Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels, Matt Butler, and Scott Lewers. During the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan praised Daniels while discussing AEW’s relationship with TBS/TNT.

“I feel really good about Warner Brothers Discovery, to have such strong management. Nancy Daniels, such a strong leader, she was really cool. I flew out to LA and back to meet Nancy Daniels, along with her team. It was some familiar faces and also new faces. It was really exciting. It was my first time at Discovery. What a great thing we have.”

The following is an excerpt from a memo sent out by Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. networks chief Kathleen Finch.

“Over these last eight months as a merged team we have gained a better understanding of our combined business and organizational structure, and it’s become more clear that we need to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model. I am announcing a reorganization today that will ultimately enable our business to run more effectively and collaboratively across all the brands and business functions while maintaining our robust culture of content creation and powerful storytelling. Unfortunately, the changes required will include the elimination of some positions within our content teams and of some long time leaders who have been a big part of the company for many years.”