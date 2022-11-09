Warner Bros. Discovery Excited About New AEW Docuseries, AEW’s Future With WBD

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited about the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming.

There was much speculation about AEW’s future with WBD following the recent merger, but word from a WBD source is that AEW will likely be offered a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.

It was noted that the two sides had been extremely collaborative and open to each other’s input. According to the WBD source, 2022 was a huge rebound year for pro wrestling interest across the board, and it came at the perfect time for AEW and WWE.

AEW began filming their new docuseries at the recent Dynamite tapings in Baltimore, as previously reported. The reality show will reportedly focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of AEW as seen through the experiences of several wrestlers who will be the series’ focal point. The project is expected to air on TBS in early 2013. AEW wrestlers were given the option to opt out of the project, but no word on which wrestlers will be featured in the series. The filming will last six weeks, ending with the Dynamite taping on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The new show will be executive produced by AEW President Tony Khan, with assistance from Shed Media Executive Producer Sam Berns. WBD and Shed Media collaborated on the production.