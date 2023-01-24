Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Briscoe Ban, Mark Briscoe Match Set For AEW Dynamite This Week

Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe.

As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

“Tomorrow 1/25 Lexington KY Live on TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” wrote Khan. “Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal.”

Khan continued, “Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe.”

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Tomorrow 1/25

Lexington KY

Live on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023