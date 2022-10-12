Warner Bros. Discovery Pleased With AEW’s “Huge Numbers,” Plans for Further Programming

The Hollywood Reporter features an interview with Kathleen Finch, chair and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group.

There have been numerous reports this year concerning expense cuts across the various Warner Bros. Discovery networks, and some have speculated on what this implies for AEW.

Finch sounded pleased with AEW’s viewership ratings during the conversation. This is supported by recent press releases issued by Warner Bros. Discovery. On Wednesday nights, AEW is frequently number one among all shows in the major demos.

Finch stated that further wrestling content is being considered. She stated, “We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW [All Elite Wrestling] pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring.”