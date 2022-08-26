Warner Bros. Discovery Touts AEW Dynamite Viewership, #1 Cable Program in 18-49

Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following press release to tout Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite viewership:

TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” was the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.

TBS Highlights

AEW: Dynamite

444K P18-49 (0.68 Rtg) / 507K P25-54 (0.79 Rtg) / 1049K P2+ (0.57 Rtg)

1. Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49

2. +15% among P18-49 and +10% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode

Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Cleveland and featured AEW World Champion CM Punk facing AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley to unify the Championship, Death Triangle facing Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the AEW World Trios Championship semi-final, AEW’s first ever Father vs. Son Match with Billy Gunn battling Colten Gunn, Dax Harwood taking on Jay Lethal, Dr. Britt Baker DMD going one-on-one with KiLynn King, and an intense face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Garcia and Lionheart Chris Jericho escalating with the American Dragon Bryan Danielson.

