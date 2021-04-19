Warner Media Press Release Touting The Success Of Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

WarnerMedia issued a press release today touting last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite ratings/viewership, which was for the first episode to air since NXT moved to Tuesday nights.

As noted, last week’s Dynamite drew the largest audience since the debut episode in October 2019, with 1.219 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demo. You can click here for our full report on last week’s Dynamite ratings and viewership.

Here is the full release from WarnerMedia which includes comments from Tony Khan-