WarnerMedia Teases New AEW Show For TBS

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an email to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of a new AEW series planned for TBS.

The email stated: “A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!”

The e-mail then listed the following potential names for fans to vote on:

* AEW: To The Top

* AEW: Fight To The Finish

* AEW: All Access

* AEW: Breakout

* AEW: Uprise

* AEW: The Climb

* AEW: To The Mat

* AEW: Road to The Belt

* AEW: Friends and Enemies

* AEW: On The Ropes

* AEW: Grit and Glory

No other details were provided on this new series, and AEW has not announced plans for a new show as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.