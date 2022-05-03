WarnerMedia Teases New AEW Show For TBS

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an email to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of a new AEW series planned for TBS.
The email stated: “A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!”
The e-mail then listed the following potential names for fans to vote on:
* AEW: To The Top
* AEW: Fight To The Finish
* AEW: All Access
* AEW: Breakout
* AEW: Uprise
* AEW: The Climb
* AEW: To The Mat
* AEW: Road to The Belt
* AEW: Friends and Enemies
* AEW: On The Ropes
* AEW: Grit and Glory
No other details were provided on this new series, and AEW has not announced plans for a new show as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.