Warrior Wrestling Title Match Set For Destiny Wrestling ICONS III

The current Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarro has a challenger for his title at Destiny Wrestling’s ICONS III.

Destiny Wrestling announced today that KC Navarro will defend the Warrior Wrestling Title against Ontario pro wrestling star Brent Banks in what should be a fast paced, high flying affair.

Warrior Wrestling commented on this huge title defense for KC Navarro via social media:

This is the second title match announced this week by Destiny Wrestling for the ICONS III show. In another championship match, Ren Jones will defend the New Era Title against Gabriel Fuerza.

Here is the updated card for Destiny wrestling ICONS III on May 7th:

  • Main Event: The Bullet Club (David Finlay, Ace Austin and Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed)
  • Destiny Rebelution Championship: Ashley D’Amboise (c) vs. Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Ray Lyn, Vanessa Kraven & Zoey Skye
  • El Phantasmo vs. Trent Seven
  • Warrior Wrestling Championship: KC Navarro (c) vs. Brent Banks
  • New Era Championship: Ren Jones (c) vs. Gabriel Fuerza
  • Lucha Libre Match: Lince Dorado vs. Rios De La Sangre

