Warrior Wrestling Title Match Set For Destiny Wrestling ICONS III

The current Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarro has a challenger for his title at Destiny Wrestling’s ICONS III.
Destiny Wrestling announced today that KC Navarro will defend the Warrior Wrestling Title against Ontario pro wrestling star Brent Banks in what should be a fast paced, high flying affair.
#ITSOFFICIAL – @KCwrestles will put his @WarriorWrstlng Championship on the line against @_banks at Destiny #ICONSIII !!!
— Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) April 20, 2023
Warrior Wrestling commented on this huge title defense for KC Navarro via social media:
The Bless the World Tour continues @DestinyWrestle when @KCwrestles defends his Truly Blessed Warrior WORRLLLD Championship againist @_banks #iconsIII https://t.co/yOJTvPJV2o
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) April 20, 2023
This is the second title match announced this week by Destiny Wrestling for the ICONS III show. In another championship match, Ren Jones will defend the New Era Title against Gabriel Fuerza.
#ITSOFFICIAL – #ElDiablo @FuerzaLives will challenge #SwagChamp @renjoneszn for the Destiny #NewEraChampionship at Destiny #ICONSIII !!!
— Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) April 18, 2023
Here is the updated card for Destiny wrestling ICONS III on May 7th:
- Main Event: The Bullet Club (David Finlay, Ace Austin and Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed)
- Destiny Rebelution Championship: Ashley D’Amboise (c) vs. Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Ray Lyn, Vanessa Kraven & Zoey Skye
- El Phantasmo vs. Trent Seven
- Warrior Wrestling Championship: KC Navarro (c) vs. Brent Banks
- New Era Championship: Ren Jones (c) vs. Gabriel Fuerza
- Lucha Libre Match: Lince Dorado vs. Rios De La Sangre
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for match announcements for Destiny Wrestling ICONS III.