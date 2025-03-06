Was The Cena Or Hogan Heel Turn More Shocking?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

For as much as it’s said, and rightfully so, that the professional wrestling business evolves, the fundamentals and the foundation of the genre remain. Regardless of how it’s packaged and presented, the basic premise and concepts are still there, because that’s what allows sports entertainment to continue throughout the decades. Sure, there are peaks and valleys within any business venture, new Coke flopped, but Coca Cola Classic is still the top soft drink in the world for a reason. The same applies to why professional wrestling has never just disappeared, despite when it fades from tends or pop culture. You often hear the term “wrestling psychology” as far as how the booking of an angle or match is designed to draw an audience, which is the entire point of the business.

The reason wrestling psychology continues to work is because it’s simply based on human psychology, which is why the fans can identify and connect with the characters. They are baby faces and heels in real life the same way there are heroes and villains in the ring. Ukraine might be the underdog with the odds stacked against them, but they refuse to tap out to Putin. The Patriots had spy game and deflate gate to tilt the odds in their favor the same way that a heel goes for the foreign object or pulls the trunks to get the advantage for the victory.

Of course, as the presentation of the sport evolves, so do some of the narratives.

Last weekend, when everyone thought that John Cena, the real-life super hero, that never strayed away from his responsibilities as a true champion and inspired hope for others, was going to retire as baby face that never compromised his values, he “sold out” to the final boss, The Rock.

Naturally, this has drawn comparisons to when Hulk Hogan turned heel, joining The Outsiders to form the New World Order nearly thirty years ago. Some have speculated that perhaps Cena turning his back on the fans was more shocking than even when the Hulkster became a heel?

Ironically, about two decades after starting the NWO, the world found out just how much of an actual villain Hulk Hogan is.

It goes without saying that it depends on your perspective, the videos of the youngsters nearly in tears on social media because Cena stabbed Cody in the back didn’t see the Hogan switch in real time so that will skew the view point. In some ways, trying to make a comparison is apples to oranges because it’s a completely different era with how exposed the business is today, and the access to the stars through social media. However, as discussed earlier, the building blocks remain the same so there’s still some level of comparison to be made.

First, the circumstances of each heel turn should be taken into consideration, as it could impact how each was viewed by the audience at the time. It’s important to remember that by mid-1996, Hulkamania was still running wild in WCW, but had done so for more than a decade. The audience soured on Hogan because his message of say you prayers and take your vitamins was tacky by the mid-90s, particularly since society had started to embrace an edgier culture in the latter portion of the decade. The Hulkster was stale and the fans grew tired of his cliche routine of running through an endless goon squad in the Turner organization.

Make no mistake about it, Hulk Hogan turned heel in an effort to rejuvenate his career, as the crowd had already started booing him out of the building the year prior.

On the flip side, the John Cena heel turn was done to jolt the fan base and flip the script to add an unpredictable dynamic to his final run before he hangs up his boots. Given the nature of his tenure of never compromising his responsibilities as a role model, even those that jeered him at his peak, can appreciate his work ethic in retrospect, which is why the audience would’ve been completely content for him to retire without heel turn requested for so many years. To use a cringe worthy, but modern term to sum it up, the fans can recognize everything he did for the industry and how he went above and beyond the call of duty as a role model so the final year was a chance for the wrestling world to “give him his flowers” so to speak.

Sure, some will cite that Cena was booed relentlessly by the older fans during his heyday, and they are correct, but there’s a stark difference between the Cena hostility of his era compared to the rejection of Hulk Hogan prior to the NWO. John Cena was a polarizing character, but not rejected by the audience. The bottom line is, regardless of if the fans paid to see Cena win or paid to see him lose, they paid to see him, which is the entire point of the business. There’s a reason that The Rock/John Cena bouts at Wrestlemania set the traditional WWE pay-per-view record before the switch to the streaming business model.

As far as if the Cena turn was more or less shocking than when Hulk made the switch, I think the fact that Hogan turned for a new chapter in his career, whereas Cena became a heel to cover some new ground before he retires, and could potentially maximizes the business the final run does is a factor in the discussion. By definition, we won’t know how the Cena heel run will evolve over time or the amount of mileage that the company could truly garner from it since this stint is only designed to get him to his last match, not a new portion of his career. So, we don’t know if he could make a comeback as a baby face to be as popular as he was before. Was this heel turn so unforgivable that the fans wouldn’t fully embrace Cena again?

On the other end of the spectrum, we know that Hulk’s turn in the short term was a major boost in business for WCW, and in some respects, revolutionized the presentation of the industry, as it completely changed the conventional approach to the business. At the same time, we know that the “don’t work for me, brother” was one of the major reasons that WCW collapsed because Hulk simply wasn’t going to allow a baby face to truly conquer the top spot in the organization, which is another reason that despite a fresh presentation, the fundamentals mentioned earlier still apply.

However, after the stain of the failure of WCW faded away, the fans still wanted a chance to see the red and yellow one more time, which is why Hulk had a successful run as undisputed champion in 2002. The fact that he refused to put Shawn Micheals over in 2005 or Randy Orton the following year when he was promoting his reality show speaks volumes to his lack of perspective, as well as his ridiculous ego.

The fans wanted to see Hulk Hogan as a baby face again until they heard Terry Bollea turn heel in real life with several disgusting racial slurs several years ago, which has tainted his legacy even today.

That being said, in terms of scripted heel turns, as much as fans are rightfully caught up in the shock of the moment of John Cena as a villain, I still have to say Hulk Hogan as a heel was the more shocking moment when put into a comparable context. That’s not to say that Hulk’s performance was exponentially better when he dropped the leg on Macho Man to join the Outsiders, or that Cena’s switch to a villain was lesser when he hit Cody with a low blow at the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Instead, it’s simply a matter of the precedent that was set prior to the pay-per-view last week. When Hulk made the switch in 1996, nobody thought it was even remotely possible that Hulk would be another other than the all-American baby face since that was the foundation of the WWF’s national expansion more than a decade earlier.

With the John Cena heel turn, by nature it can’t be quite as shocking because the premise of a top baby face becoming a “bad guy” isn’t nearly as unheard of as it was in a previous generation. The fans have seen Hogan and even Stone Cold Steve Austin turn heel so while shocking, a heel Cena before wasn’t completely out of the realm of possibility.

It’s a different aspect of the scenario, but it should be noted that I think the payoff of the heel turn of John Cena will be exponentially more beneficial in the grand scheme of things that what the Hogan turn brought to the table. Ironically, as much as The Hulkster as a “bad guy” boosted WCW business for a few years, the unwillingness of Hogan to allow another performer to truly take the top spot in the company is ultimately one of the many reasons that the company folded. As I wrote in the article last week about the finish to the pay-per-view, as much as Cody was putting in the work to be able to be successful in the “John Cena” spot, in terms of being a representative for the company, nobody was truly going to be able to ascend to that position in Cena was still in the spot so this heel turn can quite literally allow Cody to take the place as the top guy in the company.

