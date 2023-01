For those wondering, Vince McMahon was not present backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW in Birmingham, AL.

Although McMahon returned to the board of directors of the company last week, he wasn’t present at the show, and Triple H was in charge as usual.

It’s uncertain whether McMahon will appear at future TV tapings as of this writing. That will ultimately be up to Vince himself to decide.

