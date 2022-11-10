Video: AEW Dynamite From Agganis Arena In Boston, MA. Pre-Show

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with special guest “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard of the J.A.S. for the official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Watch the complete AEW Dynamite pre-show for the second-to-last episode of the show leading up to the highly-anticipated AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view on November 19 via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Boston, MA.