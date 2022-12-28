Video: AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash 2022 Special For This Week’s Show

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show featuring the New Years Smash annual theme.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To New Years Smash” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson, as well as Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow.

On tap for the show is the following lineup:

AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH 2022

* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S.* The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven for the AEW Trios titles* Top Flight vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson* TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow

Watch “AEW Road To New Years Smash” via the video embedded below, and join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night, December 27, 2022 for our regular weekly live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash results coverage.