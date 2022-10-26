Video: AEW Dynamite: Norfolk, VA. Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show (10/26/2022)
AEW Dynamite pre-show for 10/26/2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As always, ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW’s official YouTube channel and other social media outlets to present the official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Watch the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for this evening via the YouTube video embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Norfolk, VA.

