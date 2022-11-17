WATCH: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Sammy Guevara (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is Death Triangle vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW Trios titles, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson, as well as Toni Storm vs. The Bunny in an AEW Interim Women’s title eliminator.

Also scheduled for the show is Bandido vs. Ethan Page in a semifinal match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland, the world premiere of The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn’s music video, and we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Saraya, Britt Baker and Samoa Joe.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with their weekly AEW Dynamite Pre-Show.

Watch the official pre-show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Bridgeport, CT.

