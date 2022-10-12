Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight’s Canadian Debut In Toronto

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS this evening starting at 8/7c with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, as well as PAC putting his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line against Orange Cassidy.
Also scheduled for this evening is Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy, Billy Gunn vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Featured below is the complete AEW Dynamite pre-show with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez for tonight’s episode in Toronto, ONT. via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling.
