WATCH: AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve Pre-Show (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with the official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Watch the complete AEW Dynamite pre-show for the Thanksgiving Eve show featuring the fallout from Full Gear via the YouTube player embedded below.

