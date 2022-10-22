Video: AEW Rampage Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Billy Gunn

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. with their weekly one-hour stop on TNT dubbed, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage show are three title matches, with the AEW All-Atlantic, World Tag-Team and the FTW Championships all being put on-the-line.

Ahead of the show, special guest “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn joins Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez for the official AEW Rampage Pre-Show.

Watch the complete AEW Rampage Pre-Show featuring Alex Abrahantes, Dasha Gonzalez and Billy Gunn via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Jacksonville, FL.