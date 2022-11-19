WATCH: AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight’s Full Gear Go-Home Show In Newark, N.J. (Video)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Scheduled for AEW Rampage tonight is Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in an AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament match, Athena vs. Madison Rayne in women’s action, HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Championship, as well as Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita.

Ahead of tonight’s live AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” episode of the show, the official AEW Rampage pre-show with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez returns with the two running down the action scheduled for the final show before Saturday’s special event.

Ahead of tonight's live AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the show, the official AEW Rampage pre-show with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez returns with the two running down the action scheduled for the final show before Saturday's special event.