WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Cincinnati” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show, which emanates from the Heritage Bank Center.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the AEW title showdown between Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page, as well as the interim AEW women’s title tilt pitting Toni Storm against Hikaru Shida.

Watch "AEW Road To Cincinnati" via the video embedded below