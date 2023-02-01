Video: AEW Road To Dayton Special For This Week’s Dynamite

The road to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio continues to wind down.

On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular “AEW Road To” digital series previewing Dynamite for the week.

“AEW Road To Dayton” features a special look at the Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe No Holds Barred match for the TNT Championship, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher and Jade Cargill’s quest to improve her flawless unbeaten win-loss record to a perfect 50-0.

Watch the complete episode previewing Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 2/1 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Dayton, OH.