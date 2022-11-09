WATCH: AEW Road To Dynamite: Boston Preview For 11/9/2022 (Full Episode Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before Wednesday night’s stacked show from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Boston” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the two-out-of-three falls rematch between Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in an AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament match, as well as FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunn Club in eight-man tag-team action.

Watch “AEW Road To Boston” via the video embedded below, and join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night, November 9, 2022 for our regular weekly live AEW Dynamite results coverage by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), as the road to the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event on Saturday, November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey continues.