Watch: AEW Road To Fyter Fest Week 2 (Full Episode Video)

It’s time for week two.

Fyter Fest returns with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and continues with AEW Rampage this coming Friday night.

Ahead of the second week of shows from AEW with the special Fyter Fest theme, the promotion has released their weekly “AEW Road To” countdown-style preview for the shows.

Watch the complete 11-plus minute episode that features a special look at the return of “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho for his Barbed Wire Everywhere showdown against “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest results coverage!